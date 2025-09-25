A. Mark Brien passed away peacefully on Sept. 21, 2025, at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, N.Y. He was 74 years old, son of the late Arthur Brien and Patricia Seibert. He was born on May 1, 1951, in Plainfield, N.J. He was a true East Coast resident, having grown up in New Jersey, working and raising his children in New York, and living most of his adult life in Connecticut.

Mark was many things to many people. He was a helicopter pilot who buzzed many backyards; he was also an accomplished Gulf Stream pilot and world traveler. He was often heard saying, “It is easier to list the countries I haven’t been to yet.” Some of his favorite places were London, New Zealand, Sun Valley in Idaho, and (like the true Jersey Boy he was) Long Beach Island. He even traveled across the nation to see the UCONN Huskies Women’s basketball team win one of their many championships. He was always free with stories of his travels and many experiences; those he shared his stories with will forever hold a piece of him in their lives.

Mark was also a lover of animals of all kinds; yes, cats and dogs, but also all wild birds, whom he religiously fed every day, along with the squirrels, crows, and skunks. Fishing was a pastime that Mark found much solace in; the sounds of water and nature were a source of joy for him.

Over his life, Mark amassed a vast and varied library of music. He found music to be an emotional connection, especially live music. If you are ever in need of hearing him in a song, put on “The Boss” (a.k.a. Bruce Springsteen) or “The Voice of an Angel” (a.k.a. EmmyLou Harris).

Left to fondly cherish his memories are his daughters, Jennifer Ocasio of Washingtonville, N.Y.; Stacey Lou Brien of Rock Tavern, N.Y.; and Tarin Romich of Newton Square, Pa.; his sister, Bonnie Brien of Hillsboro, N.J.; his niece, Alyson Willard of Hillsboro, N.J.; his beloved grandchildren: Khalayla, Gemma, Brien, Margot, Tristan, and Rian; and his cats, Gracie and Henry.

Daddy/Poppy, we love you to the moon and back, around the world, and home again. XOXO

Services will be private. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950 (845) 782-8185.