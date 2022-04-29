Mary E. Ruff, of Monroe, NY, passed away on February 8, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side. She was 69 years old. Daughter of the late Peter and Mary Ruth (Boyce) Carey, she was born on May 27, 1952, in Goshen, NY.

Mary was a life-long parishioner of St. Anastasia Church, Harriman, NY. Mary stayed home to raise her girls. Once they were older, she went on to work in the schools so she could still be close by. She was a retired Food Service Worker for Monroe-Woodbury Central School District, where she spent many years preparing and serving lunches to thousands of students in the district. She loved interacting with both students and staff, and her presence throughout her time there was something everyone could depend on. Mary loved being with her family, especially her five grandchildren. She never missed a milestone or a special event. She was always helping others and had a laugh that was contagious and will never be forgotten.

Left to cherish Mary’s memory are her loving husband, Frank Ruff at home; daughters: Susan (Ruff) Seabrook and her husband Nicholas of Egg Harbor Township, NJ; and Colleen (Ruff) Weisgarber and her husband Matthew of Warwick, NY; beloved grandchildren: Sadie, Bryce, Lucy, Ruby and Mason; sister, Kathleen Behringer of Monroe, NY; her sister-in-law Linda Carey of Central Valley, NY; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Mary was also predeceased by her brother, Bernard Carey and brother-in-law William Behringer.

Visitation was held from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. Mass was celebrated on Monday, February 14, 2022, at St. Anastasia Church, 21 N. Main St., Harriman, NY. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery.