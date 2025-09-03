College Milestones

Jillian A. Brosnan, of Goshen, was named to the President’s in the Spring of 2025 at SUNY Oswego. Brosnan is a childhood education major.

Matthew Caraballo earned a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental and Sustainability Studies from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colo. in the spring of 2025.

Meghan Catherwood, of Central Valley, was named to the Dean’s List in the Spring of 2025 at Bucknell University. Catherwood is a biology major.

Ilana M. Diaz, of Goshen, was named to the Dean’s List in the Spring of 2025 at SUNY Oswego. Diaz is a childhood education major.

Dylan C. DiGiovanni, of Monroe, was named to the President’s in the Spring of 2025 at SUNY Oswego. DiGiovanni is a business administration major.

Matthew R. Drillings, of Chester, was named to the Dean’s List in the Spring of 2025 at SUNY Oswego. Drillings is a business administration major.

Daniel Elamrani, of Monroe, graduated in August 2025 from Pacific University in Oregon with a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies.

Michael Franco, of Chester, was named to the Dean’s List in the Spring of 2025 at SUNY Oswego. Franco is a psychology major.

Thomas F. Gooler, of Florida, was named to the Dean’s List in the Spring of 2025 at SUNY Oswego. Gooler is a technology education major.

Sam Kainatsky, of Tuxedo Park, was named to the President’s in the Spring of 2025 at SUNY Oswego. Kainatsky is a cinema and screen studies, criminal justice major.

Courtney E. Key, of Monroe, was named to the Dean’s List in the Spring of 2025 at SUNY Oswego. Key is a business administration major.

Viola Lin, of Goshen, was named to the Dean’s List in the Spring of 2025 at Bucknell University. Lin is a chemical engineering major.

Cassidy A. Maher, of Monroe, was named to the Dean’s List in the Spring of 2025 at SUNY Oswego. Maher is a criminal justice major.

Darnell J. McNeill, of Monroe, was named to the Dean’s List in the Spring of 2025 at SUNY Oswego. McNeill is a psychology major.

Sadie Mulleady, of Goshen, received a Master of Science degree in Management during the 2025 Commencement Ceremonies at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in May

Elias J. Quiles, of Highland Mills, was named to the Dean’s List in the Spring of 2025 at SUNY Oswego. Quiles is a cinema and screen studies, broadcasting and mass communication major.

Bell Ropiecki, of Monroe, was named to the President’s in the Spring of 2025 at SUNY Oswego. Ropiecki is an art major.

Lucas Zhang, of Highland Mills was named to the Dean’s List in the Spring of 2025 at Bucknell University. Zhang is a mathematics major.