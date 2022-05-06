x
  1. Home
  2.  Milestones

Carol A. Reynolds

| 06 May 2022 | 10:19
    Carol A. Reynolds

Carol A. Reynolds passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh. She was 73 years old.

Daughter of the late Carl H. Olin & Gladys Jones Olin, Carol was born at the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, on July 17, 1948. She was a member of the Central Valley United Methodist Church in Central Valley, NY.

Survivors include her loving husband, Harold “Tup” Reynolds at home; sons: Richard Reynolds & his wife Kristine of Monroe and Harold D. Reynolds & his wife Renee of Highland Mills; daughter-in-law, Sharon Reynolds of Middletown; brother, Dennis Olin of Harriman; sisters: Ruth Beams, Pauline Moran of Harriman, Barbara Olin of Pennsylvania & Shirley Olin of Harriman; four grandchildren: Shane, Ricky, Ryan & Bryan; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a stepson, Timothy Reynolds and a brother, Doug Olin.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 5-8 P.M. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe. A Funeral service was held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the Central Valley United Methodist Church, 12 Smith Clove Road, Central Valley. Interment followed at Cemetery of the Highlands in Highland Mills.