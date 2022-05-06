Carol A. Reynolds passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh. She was 73 years old.

Daughter of the late Carl H. Olin & Gladys Jones Olin, Carol was born at the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, on July 17, 1948. She was a member of the Central Valley United Methodist Church in Central Valley, NY.

Survivors include her loving husband, Harold “Tup” Reynolds at home; sons: Richard Reynolds & his wife Kristine of Monroe and Harold D. Reynolds & his wife Renee of Highland Mills; daughter-in-law, Sharon Reynolds of Middletown; brother, Dennis Olin of Harriman; sisters: Ruth Beams, Pauline Moran of Harriman, Barbara Olin of Pennsylvania & Shirley Olin of Harriman; four grandchildren: Shane, Ricky, Ryan & Bryan; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a stepson, Timothy Reynolds and a brother, Doug Olin.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 5-8 P.M. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe. A Funeral service was held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the Central Valley United Methodist Church, 12 Smith Clove Road, Central Valley. Interment followed at Cemetery of the Highlands in Highland Mills.