Carmen M. Perez passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Community Hospital in Warwick, NY. She was 83 years old. Daughter of the late Manuel Rodriguez and Julia Colon, she was born on November 26, 1938, in Santurce, Puerto Rico.

Carmen was a Benefits Administrator for Philip Morris USA, in New York, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael Perez of Monroe, NY; Siblings: Anthony Rosario of Poinciana, FL; Ray Rosario of Eustis, FL; Benjamin Rosario of Bronx, NY; Georgina Long of Bronx, NY: and Blanca Diaz of Bronx, NY; and her beloved grandson, Michael J. Perez. In addition to her parents, Carmen was also predeceased by her loving husband, Alfredo Perez.

Visitation was held on Saturday, January 21, 2022, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. Interment will follow at Seamanville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.