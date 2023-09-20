Marriage of Jessica Simon & Jason Breslow

Jessica Simon and Jason Breslow married on September 17, 2023, at The Candlewood Inn, Brookfield, Connecticut, with the reception immediately following. The bride is the daughter of Lisa & Herbert Simon of Chester, New York. The groom is the son of Cara and Alan Breslow of River Vale, NJ.

The bride is a 2014 graduate of Monroe-Woodbury High School. The groom is a graduate of Pascack Valley High School. The bride and groom met each other while attending the University of Albany. They moved to Florida after graduation in 2018 for the bride to attend grad school at Florida State University. The bride graduated in August with her PhD in neuroscience. The bride is director of the Masters in STEM Teaching at FSU and the groom formerly worked as a marketing and advertising associate.

The bride and groom were accompanied by family and long-time friends. The wedding party included maid of honor Jennifer Hart; bridesmaids Meredith Lopez and Lexi Campanile; best man Max Adoff; and groomsmen Scott Breslow, Andrew Breslow, and Matthew Farnan. The wedding was officiated by the couple’s long-time friend and best man Max Adoff. The couple honeymooned in Miami, Florida. The couple currently resides in Tallahassee but will relocate to the New York area in 2024.