Margotta wins grants for two programs

George F. Baker STEM teacher Marco Margotta secured the prestigious Gene Haas Foundation Grant to support the Tuxedo Union Free School District’s manufacturing/CNC (computer numerical control) and science, technology, engineering and mathematics program.

This year’s $12,000 grant will help fund postsecondary scholarships and support student participation in competitions such as SkillsUSA and FIRST Robotics.

Over the past decade, Margotta has consistently secured funding to grow and enhance hands-on STEM opportunities for our students.