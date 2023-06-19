College. Local students receive degrees

The following students received degrees from Quinnipiac University during May commencement ceremonies:

· Colleen Finn of Port Jervis - Bachelor of Science, Health Science/Occupational Therapy

· Aiden Mahoney of Campbell Hall - Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering

· Jennifer O’Reilly of Chester - Master Business Administration

· Kaitlyn Regan of Highland Mills - Bachelor of Science, Athletic Training

· Sabrina Velez of Monroe - Bachelor of Science, Health Science Studies

Quinnipiac University is a private, coeducational, institution located in Hamden, Connecticut. The university enrolls 9,000 students in 110 degree programs through its Schools of Business, Communications, Education, Computing and Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Medicine, Nursing and the College of Arts and Sciences.