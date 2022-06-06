Celebration of Life for Michael Grindrod

Michael Grindrod died on January 28, 2022. His family invites friends and relatives to gather for a celebration of his life on July 3, 1-4 p.m. at Woodbury Ambulance Corps Building, 376 NY-32, Central Valley, NY 10917. Stories and photos are welcome. Light refreshments will be provided.

Michael graduated from Monroe Woodbury High School in 1971 and SUNY Delhi in 1973. He worked at ACE Farm, Woodbury, NY, until his retirement in 2018. He volunteered with the local Woodbury Community Association, Woodbury Parks Committee and Woodbury Ambulance Corps.