Women in Science webinar series

The DEC Hudson River Estuary Program and the Hudson River National Estuarine Research Reserve are offering a series of webinars featuring scientists, community leaders, and environmental educators who work at the intersection of research, education, and environmental and social justice.

The series offers a webinar each Wednesday from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. from Jan. 28 to Feb. 25, 2026 featuring:

Sarah Mount (Jan. 28) - The Hudson River Eel Project: Community science at multiple stages

Barbara Brabetz (Feb. 4) - How Hands-on Learning and Water Quality Testing Combine to Tackle Impairment in the Mohawk Watershed

Rewa Phansalkar (Feb. 11) - Making Flood Risk Visible: Communicating the Science of Resilience in New York State

Emily Marcet (Feb. 25) - Portrait of a Graduate: Environmental Education for Changing Guidelines

Find more information at https://shorturl.at/3zMwg.