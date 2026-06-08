Warwick Juneteenth Festival returns June 19

The annual Warwick Juneteenth Festival, hosted by Union AME Multicultural Church, returns on Friday, June 19, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stanley-Deming Park in Warwick.

The festival will feature live music including jazz and calypso, as well as poetry, spoken words, dance and other inspirational performances. Participants can also enjoy educational games, multicultural foods, community exhibits and more celebrating the spirit of the day.

“This celebration is about more than a single day, it’s about honoring freedom, embracing diversity, and uplifting the unity that makes our community so special,” said Rev. Sharon Davidson, Pastor of Union AME Multicultural Church. “Whether you are joining us for the first time or have been with us from the start, your presence helps us create something powerful and meaningful.”

Rev. Davidson also expressed gratitude to the many volunteers, entertainers, vendors, businesses, and community partners who continue to support the annual celebration, including the Village of Warwick and Mayor Michael Newhard for their ongoing support and commitment to the community.

“As we gather at Stanley-Deming Park this Juneteenth, may we celebrate freedom, reflect on our shared history, and move forward together with hope and purpose,” Rev. Davidson shared.

What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States and serves as a time for reflection, education, celebration and hope for future generations.

The Warwick Juneteenth Festival is free and open to the public.