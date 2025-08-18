Village parking restrictions

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, the Village of Monroe DPW will begin oil and chipping on the following roads in and around the Village. As a result, there will be no parking on the following roadways through Sept. 12:

* Pine Tree Road

* Clinton Court

* Amy Todt Drive

* McGarrah Road

* Cregan Place

* Kasch Court

* Peterson Road

* Rosmini Lane

* Coffey Road

Residents are advised to take caution when traveling on the above-mentioned roads. Plenty of signage will be posted throughout the Village during this time to alert motorists of the work being done. There will also be signage on the roads after the process has been completed.

Call (845) 782-8341 with questions or concerns.