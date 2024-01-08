Town of Monroe issues tax collector’s notice

The tax collector’s office for the town of Monroe will be collecting taxes at 1465 Orange Turnpike, Monroe, during the months of January 1 through April 1, 2024, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., and the following days from 4 to 6 p.m.: January 31, February 29, and April 1.

Payments by mail can be sent to: Town of Monroe Tax Collector, 1465 Orange Turnpike, Monroe, NY 10950.

For online payments by credit card or e-check, go to monroeny.org and click on View/Pay Bills Online. Credit card/e-check payments will not be accepted at Town Hall. All checks, cashier’s checks, or money order payments must be made out to Town of Monroe Tax Collector. Also include your phone number on the check. No cash payments will be accepted.

A 1% penalty will be added to payments made during the month of February. For payments made during the month of March, a 2% penalty will be added, plus a $2 Second Notice fee.

The last day the town will accept tax payments will be on April 1, 2024. Any payment must be postmarked no later than April 1, 2024. Tax payments made after April 1 must be paid to the Orange County Commissioner of Finance (845-291-2480).