Town Board approves water district improvement funds

Nearly $3.3 million in improvements to Water District Number One were approved by the Town of Monroe during the Sept. 2 board meeting.

The improvements include the construction of a new treatment building and the installation of new air stripping equipment to remove volatile compounds. To help offset the costs, the town is applying for a grant via the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act.

Ahead of the project approval, concerns about the costs and whether the improvements were related to development in the area were expressed.

Paul Phelan, a resident of the water district, asked whether the tax increase he incurred due to the costs of doing an engineering study of the district would go down once the report is completed. Monroe Town Supervisor Anthony Cardone said he won’t get a refund, but he should see a reduction in his taxes. Cardone added that the increase cost is due to the filtration system to ensure the water is clean, and that much of what the town is being asked to do is because of unfunded federal and state mandates.

Phelan also questioned the need for a filtration system, as he said the water is treated before it comes to his district. Council member Mary Bingham responded that products used to disinfect the water decompose into byproducts that are not safe for human consumption and while hydrant flushing helps, it doesn’t eliminate those byproducts alone and can only occur in warmer months. Citing the engineering report, the best way is a combination of hydrant flushing and a filtration system, Bingham said. She also noted that because the water is purchased from the Village of Monroe, every time hydrants are flushed the town is sending “money down the drain.”

Resident Maria Villano asked why a small number of residents are expected to pay the costs for improvements, adding that in her 28 years of living in the area, she never had any issues with the water. She attributed the more recent issues to increased developments and said the new treatment facilities will mean more buildings. She also questioned the amount of tax-exempt buildings in the area, adding that they won’t have to pay for the increased water fees before and accused the board of selling out residents such as herself.

In response, Bingham clarified that federal and state regulations are always changing and that new testing means additional requirements the town must abide.

Council member Maureen Richardson said she sympathized with Villano’s concerns about development and explained that water is generally not impacted by tax-exempt status. She added that investing in the water district now is wiser than delaying the process, as costs could rise.

Addressing accusations by Villano regarding the town’s motivation behind the purchase of Rye Hill Road, Council member Dorey Houle advised residents to be careful about where they are getting their information. She said the town purchased Rye Hill to avoid development and that nobody on the Town Board is interested in reversing that decision. She also noted that the building in the area is the result of approvals made ten years ago.

Along with Water District One, the town is looking at an estimated $3.9 million in improvements to Water District 14, which has old, corroded pipes and sees consistent water interruptions. The challenge, Cardone explained is that the district is not formalized, and therefore unable to receive grants. He said the town is waiting on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature to formalize the district.

Also during the meeting, Orange County Legislator Peter Tuohy updated the board on the conditions at Airplane Park, sharing that Orange County Sewer District One workers are visiting the Blooming Grove pumping station to check the inventory of treatment chemicals. He also reported that testing in the area revealed ambient levels well below what the DEC requires for air quality, although he acknowledged that odors were still present. He added that the county is thinking of getting a more sensitive testing device and considering checking commercial businesses in the area.