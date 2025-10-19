Teenager Trends for parents

The Monroe Woodbury Community Coalition will present Teenager Trends on Nov. 20 at Monroe Town Hall, 1465 Orange Turnpike in Monroe. Discussions will include vaping, packaging, and social media. A Narcan training will follow.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. to enable parents to visit provider tables. Topic discussions will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m. The Narcan training will run from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. RSVP for the event at https://shorturl.at/oJNLd by Nov. 17.

For more information, email monroewoodburycc@gmail.com.