Statewide burn ban in effect through Oct. 15

Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) recently announced a statewide burn ban due to increased fire risk and dry conditions. The ban will be in effect through Oct. 15 and will be revaluated before it expires.

“The ongoing nice weather is great for watching fall foliage or gathering with friends, but it also presents a higher risk for fires that put homes, businesses and our brave first responders at risk,” Hochul said. “Many regions are already in a drought watch or warning due to the dry conditions, and with the fire risk rising in some parts of the state, it is important to keep everyone safe by implementing this temporary burn ban.”

The statewide burn ban now in effect prohibits the starting of outdoor fires for purposes of brush and debris disposal, as well as all uncontained fires such as campfires, and open fires used for cooking. Backyard fire pits and contained campfires less than 3 feet in height and 4 feet in length, width or diameter are allowed, as are small, contained cooking fires. Burning garbage or leaves is already prohibited year-round in New York State and several municipalities have burn bans currently in effect.

“New Yorkers can help keep [wildland firefighters] and our resources safe by working to prevent fires in the first place,” DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said. “We fully support Governor Hochul’s decision to ban outdoor fires until conditions return to safer levels and continue to encourage New Yorkers to help conserve water so that we have an abundant supply for firefighting and other essential uses.”

The Hudson Valley region remains in “Moderate” fire danger, which means fires can start from most accidental causes. Other areas around the state have “High” statuses, which means all fine, dead fuels ignite readily and fires start easily from most causes, including unattended brush and campfires.

The frequently updated fire danger map can be found at https://shorturl.at/6glgD.

According to an information release sent by the governor's office, Forest Rangers have responded to 64 wildland fires across the state since the beginning of August.

The dry weather also factors into the drought warning in effect for 12 counties in the Adirondack and Southern Tier regions. Drought warnings and watches are in effect for much of the state except for New York City and Westchester County. As a result, the state is encouraging all residents, including those dependent on private groundwater wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.