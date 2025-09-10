State to host public hearing on striped bass addendum

The Atlantic coastal states of Maine through Virginia have scheduled hearings to gather public input on Draft Addendum III to Amend 7 to the Interstate Fishery Management Plan for Atlantic Stripped Bass, which considers management measures to support rebuilding the stock by 2029. The Draft Addendum also addresses commercial tagging programs, a coastwide definition of total length for size-limit regulations, and changes to the Maryland recreational season baseline.

New York will be hosting two hearings, one hybrid (virtual and in-person) with one in-person hearing at the Region 3 Headquarters in New Paltz.

The hybrid webinar hearing will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. Members of the public are welcome in person at DEC Division of Marine Resources, 123 Kings Park Blvd. (inside Nissequogue River State Park), Kings Park, N.Y.

The second meeting will be held at DEC’s Region 3 Headquarters, 21 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025.

For additional information and to learn how to provide comments, log onto https://asmfc.org/. To register for the public hearings, log onto https://shorturl.at/ubyT1.