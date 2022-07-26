State health department announces $10.7 million for community based wellness organizations

The New York State Department of Health, with Health Research Inc. (HRI), this week announced two funding opportunities that will provide $10.7 million in funding for small, community-based wellness organizations to encourage the expansion or development of new COVID-19 mitigation and prevention resources and services. These grants will support local organizations that are trusted voices in underserved and marginalized populations, including rural communities that are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has further exposed the inequities that exist in our health care infrastructure, and everyone should have access to accurate health care information,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said. “This new user-friendly grant process will ensure that traditionally underserved populations receive necessary information from reliable sources to enable them to make the best decision about health care needs for themselves and their families.”

Applicants can apply for one-time grants of $49,999. A new user-friendly grant application is available online, which eliminates the need for a more cumbersome grant application process.

Applications are due August 5, 2022, for organizations outside of New York City. The funding will enable up to 210 organizations that specialize in wellness programs aimed at those New Yorkers who often go without access to the latest medical information because of inequities based on race, ethnicity, gender, age, religion, disability, socioeconomic status, or where they live. Learn more about the grant here.

Eligible organizations include non-profits, faith-based organizations, community organizations, educational groups, community health centers and other community-based organizations. Applicants must meet these eligibility requirements:

Non-rural organizations must have operating budgets of $1 million or less.

Expand or enhance chronic disease management and preventative care or social determinants of health programs to including COVID-19 health literacy and vaccine confidence.

Demonstrate the ability and capacity to participate in all project activities.

Additionally, a second grant totaling $200,000 will award $49,999 to four separate organizations with expertise in the public health workforce training and development. These organizations will work directly with the awardees of the first grant opportunity. These organizations must have at least five years of experience providing technical assistance, education and training to entities providing care underserved and marginalized populations. One grant will be awarded in each of the following categories:

Community Needs Assessment and Health Equity.

Health Literacy.

Evidenced Based-Evidence Informed Programs.

Quality Improvement and Program Evaluation.

Applications for the second grant must be submitted by August 30.