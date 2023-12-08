Santa’s Woodbury route revealed

The Woodbury Fire Department recently shared the route Santa will take around town (See the accompanying map). Santa’s trip is expected to begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16. So get the young ones out for Santa’s annual Candy Run around Woodbury!

In addition to the Woodbury Fire Department, this effort is made possible thanks to volunteers and community support from the Town of Woodbury Police Dept., Woodbury Community Ambulance, and the Highland Mills Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, among others.