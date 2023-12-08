x
Santa’s Woodbury route revealed

Woodbury. The annual visit from Santa is expected to take place Dec. 16.

| 08 Dec 2023 | 10:15
    Santa will be coming to Woodbury on Dec. 16. ( Map shared by the Woodbury Fire Department.)

The Woodbury Fire Department recently shared the route Santa will take around town (See the accompanying map). Santa’s trip is expected to begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16. So get the young ones out for Santa’s annual Candy Run around Woodbury!

In addition to the Woodbury Fire Department, this effort is made possible thanks to volunteers and community support from the Town of Woodbury Police Dept., Woodbury Community Ambulance, and the Highland Mills Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, among others.