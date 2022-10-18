Retiring Woodbury Animal Shelter head honored by Village Board

Pam Gambuti, department head for the Woodbury Animal Shelter, who has united hundreds of dogs and cats with their forever families, recently announced her retirement. At the Village Board meeting held on October 13th, Mayor Andrew Giacomazza and the board of trustees awarded Pam Gambuti the Key to the Village.

The inscription on the plaque states;

To the woman who couldn’t change the past of thousands of animals in need , but has certainly managed to change their future: Our community owes you a debt of gratitude for your compassion, love and dedication towards our furry residents. We are forever grateful for you and will miss you terribly!