Reconnecting with education

In February 2025, Ethan Weinberger suffered a stroke that changed his life.

At 55, the Montgomery man realized he could no longer work in construction and that it was time to finish what he had started decades earlier at Long Island University. For years, he carried the weight of an unfinished dream. He was able to transfer credits from LIU that are now helping him advance toward his degree at SUNY Orange.

Determined to reclaim his health and build a future filled with purpose, Weinberger returned to college at SUNY Orange full time. He chose a program that also qualifies for the SUNY Reconnect initiative, allowing him to pursue a new career path without the financial burden.

Launched by Gov. Kathy Hochul, the SUNY Reconnect program supports New Yorkers, ages 25 to 55 who return to college, or attend for the first time, to complete an approved degree in a high-demand field. The initiative offers eligible students the opportunity to attend at no cost once all forms of financial aid, such as New York State Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) have been applied.

“I talked with my wife, Jenny, who works in law enforcement, and I knew I needed a change. Those credits were just lingering for years. I am so happy about this opportunity to be in school,” he said.

Anthony Scalia, Weinberger’s academic advisor, said, “Ethan is a non-traditional student making a career change after many years in construction. Motivated and eager to learn, he has approached all interactions with curiosity, proactivity, and responsiveness. Ethan appreciates the support the College has provided and is taking advantage of every opportunity available.”

Returning to college as an adult comes with both challenges and rewards. Weinberger balances a full-time class schedule with the adjustment of being back in a classroom after years away. “I have a desire for success. I am not letting anything get in my way,” he said.

He approaches campus life with the same energy he brings to his studies. “I want something totally different for myself. I went to high school at Prospect Heights in Brooklyn. It feels a little crazy but fun that I am learning again. I am reading. Two chapters of earth science and one of psychology this past weekend. I never do that, but I loved it.”

“Ethan’s story reflects exactly what SUNY Reconnect was designed to do. It removes barriers and helps adults rediscover their potential. It’s never too late to return, to finish what you started, and to create a new future through education,” said Dr. Wayne Harewood, associate vice president for enrollment management and student financial services.

At SUNY Orange, nearly 200 students meet the eligibility requirements for SUNY Reconnect based on age. Not all of these students will receive financial assistance, as those who receive Pell and TAP grant funding that covers their tuition do not require additional support. Most Reconnect students are enrolled in health professions programs, with nursing leading in enrollment. Outside of the health fields, cyber security is the most popular program.

Weinberger draws inspiration from his grandmother, a Holocaust survivor who lived to 107. She walked three miles every day and approached the same path with fresh eyes. Friends and family marveled at her energy and determination. “Just do it,” she would say. Her resilience guides him as he embraces this new chapter.

“I am sorry I did not take this seriously years ago,” Weinberger said. “Seeing what my grandmother accomplished motivates me to make the most of this chance.”

“SUNY Orange is a destination for adult learners because we understand their journeys,” Harewood adds. “We offer the support, flexibility, and encouragement they need to thrive as they take this important step forward.”

For adults considering a return to college, he offers simple advice: “Come to SUNY Orange and get your education. Finish what you started or add to what you have, but just do it.”

For more information about the Reconnect program, log onto https://shorturl.at/xJOh3. Ready to take the next step? Call (845) 341-4030 or email apply@sunyorange.edu to connect with an admissions counselor.