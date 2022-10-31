Purposeful planting, building and research brings Monroe teen Eagle Scout rank

Jack Thau, of Monroe, celebrated his Eagle Scout Court of Honor Ceremony at Monroe Town Hall along with family, friends and fellow scouts and leaders from BSA Troop 440 on Friday, September 30. For his Eagle Scout project, to benefit Town of Monroe residents, he built five handicapped accessible picnic tables for use on the side patio and rear deck of Monroe Town Hall, planted 31 boxwood bushes around the perimeter on the patio and three Colorado Blue Spruce trees in front of courtroom windows for privacy.

Additionally, Jack presented the Town of Monroe with a Memorial Perpetual Plaque honoring first responders from Monroe who died in the line of duty, regardless of where they served. Jack had this plaque made for the Town of Monroe after he researched and identified these hero first responders dating as far back as 1863, when Ptl. Edward Dipple, a New York City Police Officer and resident of Monroe, was killed in the line of duty during the Civil War draft riots. This Memorial Perpetual Plaque will be hung in Monroe Town Hall so these first responders will always be remembered for their service and sacrifice.

Jack Thau was honored for earning the rank of Eagle Scout by members of the community, including the Monroe Town Supervisor and Town Board, the Village of Monroe mayor and Board of Trustees, NYS Assemblyman Colin Schmitt, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus, Orange County Legislature, American Legion Post 488, the Village of Monroe Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the NYC Detectives’ Endowment Association, NYC Police Benevolent Association and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

While only between 2-4% of Scouts earn the rank of Eagle Scout, according to estimates, Jack credits his achievement to the support of his family, friends, Troop 440 and the members of the community and elected officials for believing in and supporting him and their unwavering dedication to the boys of Troop 440.