Pull the Plane event takes off

United Way’s Pull the Plane event attracted 170 participants who competed on 14 teams to be fastest at pulling a 200,000 pound Airbus A300 plane across 50 feet. In the process they raise $43,000 for United Way.

Teams of 20 people were timed at how quickly they could pull the 200,000 lb UPS Airbus A300 Airplane 50 feet. The first place winner was the KeyBank team, with a time of 22.70 seconds; the second place Adams Fairacre Farms and Plane Bagels team had a pull time of 22.96 seconds. It was a tight race.

K104 was broadcasting live at the event, energizing with their upbeat music. Prizes were given to the highest team and individual fundraisers, and there were raffle prizes for everyone. Crossfit Remade led the teams in a warm up before everyone made their way out to the tarmac.

The Central Hudson team won a prize for most spirited with everyone in bright yellow work vests and hard hats. One of the highlights during the pull time was the recognition of the Veterans team with the airing of the National Anthem just before the veterans had their turn pulling the plane. Breakfast was provided by In and Out Deli in Wappingers Falls.

Pull the Plane is presented by United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region in partnership with UPS and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region wants to thank all the individuals and organizations that participated and raised funds for the 2022 Pull the Plane. Money raised will support community programs .