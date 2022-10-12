x
Pulitzer and National Book Award nominated poet to read his work at SUNY Orange

Middletown. J.R. Solonche, professor emeritus at SUNY Orange, is widely published and translated, and his work has been read on radio shows of Garrison Keillor and others. He will read and comment on his work and give his books to attendees, in Orange Hall Gallery, on Oct. 23.

| 12 Oct 2022 | 09:46
J.R. Solonche will read and comment on a variety of his poems from the 27 books he has published. Then, following the reading, on Oct. 23 at Orange Hall, attendees can choose from a large selection of books he’ll sign and give to them.

J. R. Solonche has published poetry in more than 500 magazines, journals, and anthologies since the early 1970s. His poems have been read on Garrison Keillor’s The Writer’s Almanac and other radio shows and have been translated into Portuguese, Italian, German, and Korean. Through his works, he has been twice-nominated for the Pulitzer Prize and this year nominated for the 2022 National Book Award. He is a Professor Emeritus of English at SUNY Orange.

Poetry Reading by J.R. Solonche: Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 2 p.m., Orange Hall, located at the corner of Wawayanda and Grandview Avenues; GPS: 24 Grandview Avenue, Middletown, NY. Free parking is available in the Orange Hall parking lot. Questions may be directed to Cultural Affairs at (845)341-4891 or cultural@sunyorange.edu.
Information is available through the website at www.sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs