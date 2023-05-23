Port Jervis. Box Car Museum open each weekend through fall

Tri-States Railway Preservation Society Box Car Museum, located at 86 Pike St. in Port Jervis, is the highlight of the Port Jervis Transportation History Center, which encompasses the turntable and surrounding property and includes other railroad cars on exhibit.

The 600-square-foot boxcar museum includes historic Erie Railroad artifacts and photographs unique to the railroad’s history in Port Jervis. These exhibits are open to the public in the spring, summer, and fall on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4:00 p.m. Additional exhibits at the Port Jervis Transportation History Center will be open for special events.

Boxcar No. 199025 was built in December of 1973 by Fruit Growers Express at their plant in Alexandria, Virginia as Seaboard Coast Line No. 499025. It was part of a 210-car order of 62-foot long, 6,027-cubic-foot capacity insulated cars built for fruit service for growers in the southeast, and this car was used primarily to haul oranges from Florida to points in the tri-state area. Since the early 1970s, nearly all citrus fruit in northeastern supermarkets - including those in Port Jervis - has been shipped by rail in cars like this one.

For information on hours and admission, log onto www.pjthc.org.