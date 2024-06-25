OCNY Arts Council awards nearly $15K in grant funding

The Orange County NY Arts Council awarded $14,970 of funding to their 2024 Sustainable Arts Program (SAP) grant recipients. The OCNY Arts Council held a seven-week pilot program designed to cultivate the long-term success of the arts and provide critical skills in sustainable arts organizations, practices and business.

Upon completion of the course on May 21, each participant presented their proposal for funding to a panel of community leaders and local business professionals. The SAP recipients were awarded between $1,000 to $5,000 in grant monies to fund a portion of their project. In addition, awardees will continue to work with SAP and may request additional funding for two more years.

The 2024 Sustainable Art Program grant funding awardees are:



• Paige Dillon, who received $2,870 to develop a new piece of theater work for young audiences.

• Janet Muller, who received $2,520 for programming and tech support at The Sanctuary in Otisville.

• Nicole Hixon, who received $2,140 for capacity building studio development.

• Jiayi Ma, who received $1,660 for traditional Chinese dance performance education.

• Shawn Rawls, who received $3,410 to support his work in movement-based healing.

• Damien Hughes, who received $2,370 to support the development of his Newburgh-based theater group.

To learn more about the Orange County NY Arts Council, the SAP program and upcoming events, visit ocartscouncil.org.