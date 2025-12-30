NYS funds for adult mental health programs available

On Monday, Dec. 29, the New York State Office of Mental Health announced the availability of $6.6 million to expand a community-based program that is providing crucial services and supports to New Yorkers living with mental health challenges.

The funding will establish up to eight new Clubhouses in areas of the state outside of New York City, offering individuals social support, employment resources, and life skills training in a safe environment.

“New Yorkers who utilize Clubhouses can tap into vital support networks and strengthen their ties to the community while pursuing their own goals and dreams,” Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said. “This program is facilitating educational and vocational opportunities that participants can rely on as they continue their recovery and become more independent. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s continued focus on expanding community-based programs like Clubhouses is demonstrating our collective resolve to build a stronger, more inclusive mental health system statewide.”

New or existing providers can apply for up to $551,175 annually for programs in rural counties; $956,765 annually for programs in suburban counties; and $1.45 million for programs in Erie, Monroe, and Westchester counties, which are considered urban. Funding for the program is spread over five years, with the goal of making two awards each in the Long Island, Hudson River, Central New York and Western New York regions, but only one in the urban counties.

Clubhouses are voluntary to participants and provide them with structure by focusing them on choice and self-determination. These programs offer collaboration with staff in all aspects of their operations, which fosters transparency, shared ownership, and belonging among participants.

Clubhouses must operate at least five days a week, offer routine recreational activities during evenings and weekends, and operate out of their own physical space. The programs are linked to improved quality of life, better self-esteem, lower hospitalization rates, and increased participation in employment.

The FY 2026 Enacted Budget signed by Hochul included $8 million to establish new clubhouses and Youth Safe Spaces. The funding is part of $196 million in additional investments in strengthening the continuum of mental health care statewide.

“We applaud New York State’s prioritization of supports for people living with serious mental illness through expanded access to Clubhouses statewide,” Fountain House Chief Executive Officer Ken Zimmerman said. “This multimillion-dollar investment reinforces the proven impact of the Clubhouse model, where community is therapy, helping people living with serious mental illness lead meaningful lives and thrive together.”