New year brings new voice over and acting classes at AFTSPA

Voice over and acting workshops in January have been announced by the Academy of Film, Television, Stage and Performing Arts.

The Voice Over Level 1 Workshop on Zoom, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m., will cover how to analyze the script, how to engage your listener and how to connect to the copy, followed by student questions in a Q & A .

The Meisner Level 1 Workshop will take place in person on January 7, 2023. at CoLab, 43 St. John Street, in Goshen at 12:30 p.m. The workshop will cover these topics:

- The definition of “act”

- The modern Meisner Method of acting

- Seth Riggs Speech Level Singing (SLS)

- Creating and managing your career

- Acting as a team sport

- Student questions in a Q & A

Holiday Gift Certificates Are Available