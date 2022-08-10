Nam Knights 29th Annual Pork Roast and Barbecue coming to Monroe

Orange County Nam knights are hosting their Annual Pork Roast at Post 488 in Monroe, beginning at noon and ending at 5:00 p.m. on August 21. Memphis style pulled pork, shrimp and clams, barbeque and beverages will be among the offerings, along with music, vendors, raffles, tricky tray and games

They’re raffling off a new Harley or $15K if you don’t ride.

This is a fundraiser and opportunity to meet veterans of all walks, with all proceeds to benefit area veteran and police organizations.

Rain or shine, made possible by the pavilion.