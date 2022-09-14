Mystery history of the dead to be revealed at Monroe Community Cemetery walking tour

Who owned the land that first constituted the Village of Monroe? What was the name of the Civil War general from the 124th Orange Blossoms, who survived the battles of Gettysburg and Fredericksburg only to be killed by a train in Monroe years later? What NYS trooper was murdered in Tuxedo in 1928 and why was he killed?

Interested in finding out the answers to these questions? Then join Town of Monroe Historical Society Past President and current trustee Paul Ellis-Graham. He will be assisted by Town of Monroe Historian Jim Nelson on a walking tour of the Monroe Community Cemetery located on Route 17M this Saturday, September 17, at 9:30 a.m.

Find out about WWI nurse Amy Todt, the durable legacy of the Knight and Brooks families, the creation of Monroe’s parks, and the public activism of African-American Dr. T. Mitchell Bundrandt.