MW school budget increases 6.8%, aiming for multiple pathways to student success

A budget with a 6.8% increase was adopted last week by the Monroe-Woodbury School District Board of Education. The total budget of $201,524,574 increased by $12,757,778 from the previous year’s budget of $188,766,796.

“It took a lot of teamwork and collaboration to get to this moment,” said Elsie Rodriguez, district superintendent.

Her budget presentation included photos of children in physical education class, art class, and recess, as she emphasized the importance of social and emotional development. Budget priorities included maintaining classroom sizes, improving school environments, increasing the number of high school electives , expanding the pre-k program and adding opportunities over the summer to maximize student learning outcomes.

Giving students multiple pathways to succeed keeps them engaged in the curriculum, Rodriguez said. This was all factored into the 2022-2023 school year budget.

Much of the budget increase resulted from providing transportation for the larger number of students attending non-public schools and health insurance cost increases for employees, Rodriguez said.

In the 2022/23 school year, classes will be in full swing for the first time in two years.



