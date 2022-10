Monroe-Woodbury teachers and community members will perform a variety of musical selections, as the Monroe-Woodbury Music Department presents the 33rd Annual Monroe-Woodbury Faculty & Friends Benefit Concert on Saturday, October 15 at 5 p.m. in the High School auditorium. All proceeds benefit the Souza and Boosters scholarship funds.

Tickets can be purchased at the door ($6/students and seniors; $12/adults). Also, viewers at home can purchase live-stream and on-demand tickets.