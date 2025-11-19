x
MW athlete Signing Day

Monroe. Two seniors signed letters of intent to attend Wagner College next fall.

Monroe NY /
| 19 Nov 2025 | 08:31
    Braeden Burke with MW baseball Coaches Chris Vero and Anthony Amoroso.
    Leah Sheerin with MW Golf Coach Bill Earl.
On Wednesday Nov. 12, The Monroe Woodbury Athletic Department held a brief ceremony to honor two senior athletes signing their letters of intent. Pitcher Braeden Burke and golf and basketball player Leah Sheerin both committed to attending Wagner College next year.

They gathered with their coaches, teachers and administrators in the great hall. Athletic Director Brian Wilson introduced the athletes and they had their special moment as they had pictures taken with their coaches, family and friends.

The two outstanding Crusaders will be ready to help the D-1 Seahawks next season after they graduate this spring.