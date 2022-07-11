x
Music students and teachers play Bach and Vivaldi sociably for seniors

Monroe. Viktor Prizgintas and Lise Lindros, two long time music teachers joined an effort to bring music to seniors in a sociable way with their students, conversing with the audience as well as playing.

| 11 Jul 2022 | 11:06
    From left to right Jack Sheehy, Viktor Prizgintas (seated), Oliver Jibb and Valerie Taveras
Summer vacation started off with a splash of music at the Monroe Senior Housing on North Main St.. Students of Viktor Prizgintas and Lise Lindros performed selections by Bach and Vivaldi.

“I heard about this opportunity to play from a former student, Max Herskowitz, who started this music series along with his dad here at the center back in May. He was looking for other performers and asked Lise and me if we might be interested in performing,” said Viktor Prizgintas.

Both Prizgintas and Lindros have been teaching in the Monroe-Woodbury area for almost 40 years, so asking their help was a natural choice.

Jack Sheehy (viola), Oliver Jibb (viola) and Valerie Taveras (violin) all performed and introduced themselves to their audience.

“Performing is only part of our visit. We take a little time to introduce each student and start a conversation with the residents,” said Lindros. “It’s nice to reveal the person behind each instrument.”

For additional information about this program or to schedule private music lessons for children this summer, call 845-774-9723.