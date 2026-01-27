Music for the Week

Saturday, Jan. 31

Starting at 2 p.m., Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road) welcomes Petey Hop to the stage, while Rushing Duck Brewing (2 Greycourt Ave.) celebrates Madonna Day. Dress up and jam out to the sounds of Madonna with DJ Band Van.

Ethan Levy delivers an afternoon acoustic set at Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way) beginning at 3 p.m.

At 6 p.m., Billy Six brings the energy and sounds of Billy Joel to Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass). At 7 p.m., DJ Sweet Cheeks hosts a DJ dance party at Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 NY-17A).

Back at Last Whisky Bar, the Garrett Gardner Trio performs at 8 p.m., while The PreZence: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience takes over the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Roa.), delivering the sights and sounds of the legendary band.

The Maniacs bring their high-energy set to Barrel 28 (28 N. Main St.) starting at 8:30 p.m., while The Sugar Beets take over the Captain’s Table (547 NY-17M).

Sunday, Feb. 1

Jeff Werntz brings an afternoon set to Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.), while The Classics deliver nostalgic hits at Warwick Valley Winery beginning at 2 p.m.

At 3 p.m., Laura Elliot brings her sound to Last Whisky Bar, while the Release the Houndz duo plays classic rock at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Road).

Monday, Feb. 2

Enjoy a weeknight out at Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave.) as acclaimed artist Chris O’Leary takes the stage.

Wednesday, Feb. 4

Danny C presents February Fun at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road) with Carnaby Street, bringing British Invasion ’60s–’70s oldies to the stage starting at 4 p.m.

Thursday, February 5

Back at Blue Arrow Farm, Felix and the Cats bring another fun Thursday night set starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, February 6

The Rachel Leeya Duo brings a singer-songwriter set to Pennings Farm Market starting at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, Uncle Shoehorn presents his Grateful Dead Invitational with special guests Steve Jacobus and Greg Dawson.

Looking to hit the dance floor? Head to Tin Barn Brewing at 6:30 p.m. for Decades of Dance with J.I. Starr, featuring disco, freestyle, salsa, and more.

At Meadow Blues Coffee, Eric Lindell brings what USA Today calls “pumping soul into funk, blues, and roots-rock” at 7 p.m.

Step back in time at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center for a Sock Hop, inviting all cats and kittens, beatniks, and greasers to celebrate the ’50s with music from Elvis, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, Brenda Lee, The Everly Brothers, Jerry Lee Lewis, Connie Francis, and more.

End the night at Last Whisky Bar with a set by Bendy Brother and Antoine Cara starting at 8 p.m.

