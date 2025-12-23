Music for the Week

Saturday, Dec. 27

Start with an afternoon set from Lucky House at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road) at 2 p.m., setting the tone with an easygoing winery vibe. As evening rolls in, Sons of Hudson bring their roots-driven rock and Americana sound to Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass) at 6 p.m. JP Conques Trio visits the Last Whisky Bar at 8 p.m. for an intimate, groove-forward live jazz and blues experience. Classic rock fans can head to Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Road) at 8 p.m. for “Best of the Eagles” - a spot-on tribute celebrating the harmonies and timeless hits of one of America’s most beloved bands. Wrapping up the night, The Tonebenders take over The Captain’s Table (547 NY-17M) at 9 p.m., delivering a high-energy mix that spans classic jazz, R&B, early rock, and modern favorites across genres.

Sunday, Dec. 28

Jack Grace brings his seasoned songwriting and heartfelt delivery to Warwick Valley Winery at 2 p.m., while Pauly Di Dio performs at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike) at the same time. At 3 p.m., multiple venues light up simultaneously: the Missy Ping Trio brings a refined touch to Last Whisky Bar, Say 80thing leans into throwback hits and nostalgic fun at Tin Barn Brewing, and Josh Zuckerman delivers a live set at D’BoatHaus (322 Lakeside Road), rounding out an afternoon rich in variety and local talent.

Wednesday, Dec. 31

Wednesday rings in New Year’s Eve with celebratory shows designed to keep the energy high into the night. Flirtin’ With Disaster kicks things off at Barrel 28 (28 N. Main St.) starting at 8:30 p.m., setting the stage for a lively New Year’s welcome. The Tonebenders return to The Captain’s Table at 9 p.m. with their crowd-pleasing, multi-genre tribute experience, while Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.) hosts a festive New Year’s Eve Masquerade featuring Uncle Shoehorn beginning at 9 p.m., blending live music, atmosphere, and celebration to close out the year in style.

