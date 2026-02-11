Orange County Government was awarded 27 Municipal Tourism Grants in 2025, supporting local events, celebrations, and innovative tourism initiatives that strengthen communities and drive economic activity throughout the County.

The Municipal Tourism Grant Program funds help municipalities attract visitors to events and programs, encourage local spending, and showcase the unique character of Orange County.

Funded projects included the Village of Warwick’s Visit Widget App, the Village of Maybrook’s 100th Anniversary Celebration, promotion of New Windsor Community Day, the Fuller Moon Arts Festival in the Town of Warwick, and many others.

“These grants are about investing in our local communities and supporting their economic development efforts,” County Executive Steven Neuhaus said. “From milestone anniversaries to arts and UFO festivals, and everything in between, these projects and events not only celebrate what makes Orange County a great place to visit, live, and do business, they also enhance the experiences of residents and visitors alike. Tourism is a powerful economic driver, and this program helps to provide municipalities with the resources they need to succeed.”

The grants are administered by the Orange County Tourism and Film Office in collaboration with the Orange County Legislature, reinforcing the County’s commitment to partnership-driven economic development.

“We’re proud to collaborate once again with County Executive Neuhaus, our municipalities, and the Orange County Legislature to highlight the outstanding events that make Orange County so special,” said Amanda Dana, Director of Orange County’s Tourism and Film Office. “These events attract visitors from near and far and provide meaningful economic benefits to communities throughout the County.”

The Municipal Tourism Grant Program continues to play a vital role in expanding Orange County’s tourism footprint while supporting locally driven initiatives that reflect the County’s diversity, history, and creativity.

Grants of up to $4,999 will be awarded based on need and application approval. Applications have been distributed to Orange County’s municipal leaders and will be accepted until July 31, 2026. Eligible municipalities can use the funds for various purposes, including advertising and promotion expenses associated with an event, enhanced signage and marketing, or website upgrades to make them more user-friendly. Applications will be reviewed by a committee consisting of economic development and tourism professionals from Orange County.

For more information about the grants, contact Lisa Santiago in the Orange County Tourism and Film Office at lsantiago@orangecountygov.com or 845-615-3862.