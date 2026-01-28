‘Mount to media’ pipeline launches national careers

When the cameras roll on major films, TV shows, and broadcasts, there’s a good chance a Mount Saint Mary College Knight is behind the lens.

From the halls of Fox News in Manhattan to temporary sets built in the college’s own nursing labs, the “Mount to media” pipeline is bridging the gap between classroom theory and industry-leading practice.

For 2007 graduate Brian Punturieri, a typical day at work involves carrying 65 pounds of specialized gear. As a veteran Steadicam operator for Fox News, Fox Business, and Fox Weather, Punturieri has spent nearly two decades navigating the high-stakes environment of live television.

“My role involves working with a wide range of broadcast camera systems,” said Punturieri, who credits the Mount’s Video Club and mentors like Professor J.C. Barone for his success. “The Mount opened my eyes – and many doors – setting me on the path I’m still on and still loving every single day.”

Initially an IT major, Punturieri’s pivot to Digital Media began in the campus TV studio. Today, he captures shots for flagship programs like “The Faulkner Focus” and “Outnumbered,” and has traveled the country covering presidential debates and NFL broadcasts.

Nearly 20 years after Punturieri graduated, the next generation of media professionals is already making its mark. Marina Cilento of Carmel, N.Y., a sophomore Digital Media Production student, recently got her first taste of the industry when a major Fox TV production used the Mount’s state-of-the-art nursing labs as a filming location.

Working alongside scenic designers and industry veterans, Cilento assisted on a set that featured stars like Annie Potts (“Young Sheldon,” “Ghostbusters”) and Josh Charles (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Good Wife”).

“The energy on set was electric,” Cilento said. “Working alongside such inspiring professionals showed me that no matter where you come from, you can find your place in the industry. If this is my starting point, there is no telling where this field will take me next.”

The connection between Punturieri’s decades-long career and Cilento’s campus experience is the hallmark of the Mount’s Digital Media program: hands-on, future-focused training. Whether it’s Punturieri remembering his time filming student-produced shows or Cilento learning the precision of scenic design, the pipeline continues to produce real results.

“The Mount truly launched the television career I’ve been fortunate to build,” Punturieri said. “It’s an incredible place with a tight-knit community...there’s always someone in your corner.”