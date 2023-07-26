Monroe Police are hosting Youth Police Academy

The Monroe Police Department is looking for young people between the ages of 8 and 12 who are interested in learning about law enforcement at its second annual Youth Police Academy.

The Youth Police Academy will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1.

Recruits should bring a bagged lunch and a water bottle.

Applications are available at www.monroepd.org/Youth-Police-Academy.

The deadline for submitting the application is Monday, Aug. 7. Send it to Monroe Police Department, 104 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950.

For questions, contact Lt. Timothy Young at t.young@monroepd.org