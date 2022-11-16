Monroe gets $800,000 for senior housing and $195,000 for Senior Center

Ten municipalities and one developer have been approved to receive more than $2 million through the 2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships Program funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus has announced . These awards will enable communities to address local needs by pursuing a variety of infrastructure, ADA accessibility and community development projects.

“The County continues to partner with municipalities to ensure that they can access the most effective resources, including federal grant programs,” Neuhaus said. “These grants will help communities throughout the County improve their senior centers, sidewalks, sewer systems, drainage, and roads.”

Added Director of Community Development Nicole Andersen: “The County Executive, members of the CDBG and HOME Advisory Committees and the team at the Office of Community Development work hard to efficiently steward these federal dollars in support of projects that have a great impact in our municipalities. From development of new affordable homes for seniors, increased access to services and social activities for seniors to infrastructure upgrades and accessibility to our downtowns, these awards will help improve the quality of life for County residents.”

The 2023 projects are highlighted by an $800,000 award to Rockabill Development’s Village Senior Housing Development in the Town of Monroe. With a total development cost of $40 million, Pallotti Village will provide 100 units of affordable housing for seniors 55 years and older.

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program enables local governments to undertake a variety of projects intended to create viable urban communities by providing decent housing, suitable living environments, and economic opportunities principally for people with low to moderate income. CDBG and HOME funds are allocated annually to Orange County through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and administered by the Orange County Office of Community Development.

The Pallotti Village project as well as the following CDBG projects, which have already been approved by the Orange County Legislature, will be submitted to HUD as part of the County’s 2023 Housing and Community Development Annual Action Plan:

2023 Orange County Community Development Block Grant Awards

CDBG COVID-19 funds were awarded to the Town of Crawford for a walking trail and recreational area ($195,000) and to the Town of Monroe for improvement to its senior center ($195,000).

Town of Deerpark: Senior Center Improvements, $125,000

Village of Greenwood Lake: Waterstone Road ADA Sidewalk Improvements, $125,000

Village of Maybrook: Sanitary Sewer Improvements, $185,000

Village of Montgomery: Senior Center Improvements and Expansion, $185,000

Town of Newburgh: Roseton Hills Sewer Plant Improvements Phase II, $185,000

Village of Walden: Sanitary Sewer Lining Improvements, $125,000

Town of Wallkill: Northern Woods Neighborhood Drainage Improvements, $185,000

Town of Warwick: Winslow Therapeutic Riding Program for Adults with Disabilities, $25,000

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh: The rehabilitation of four vacant homes, $140,000