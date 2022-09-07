Monroe CROP Hunger Walk coming Oct. 23

A fundraiser to fight hunger and deal with disasters worldwide and in the USA, will be held on Sunday, October 23, for the 26th consecutive outing of the Monroe CROP Hunger Walk. By collaborating, people in southern Orange County provide a unified response to fighting hunger so that kids can learn in school and adults can work and care for their families and themselves.

Here are some of the ways the Monroe CROP Hunger Walk makes a difference.

Pakistan

Torrential monsoon rains in Pakistan have led to severe flooding and massive destruction throughout the country. The rains, which began in June, have wiped away entire villages, killing over 1,000 people and leaving millions in need of immediate assistance. Pakistani officials are reporting that more than 30 million people have been affected by the floods. That is 1 in 7 Pakistanis who are displaced, have lost their crops or livestock, are grieving the loss of loved ones, and/or no longer have a home. An estimated 1 million homes have been washed away, 10 million people are facing homelessness, 200 bridges and roads have collapsed, and 800,000 livestock have been killed. In addition, Pakistan’s local health leaders are warning of dire health issues that will arise, including severe trauma, water-borne diseases and limited access to medical services.

The response of the ACT Alliance, comprised of many relief agencies including Church World Service (CWS), the sponsor of CROP Walks, is swift. The ACT Alliance is highly experienced in relief, recovery and rehabilitation following disasters. Their recent programs have been in the Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts, where over 800,000 people have been affected by flooding. CWS is currently conducting assessments to determine their response plan. We are in close communication with their team and providing financial and technical support.

Flooding Response in Eastern Kentucky

Following severe storms and heavy rainfall in late July, eastern Kentucky has been devastated by deadly flooding. Many of these communities were still recovering from recent tornadoes and flooding, making them highly vulnerable during the storms. Today, the American Red Cross reported that about 1,400 homes have been destroyed or severely damaged due to the flooding. The New York Times has reported a death toll of at least 37 people and dozens missing or injured.

CWS is responding to the requests of local organizations for CWS Emergency Cleanup Buckets, Hygiene Kits, Blankets and School Kits. So far they have shipped out about 1,500 CWS Emergency Cleanup Buckets plus 600 blankets, 300 CWS Hygiene Kits and 60 School Kits. CWS is connecting with other organizations and partners, including the Kentucky VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster) and the local school districts, to ensure affected families and individuals have access to our supplies.

A Year After the Haiti Earthquake

In 2021, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, killing over 2,000 people. The quake added to the existing instability in a country that had already been reeling from political violence and pandemic-exacerbated hunger and poverty.

CWS has helped Haitians in the aftermath of last year’s devastating earthquake in three ways: home and cistern construction, trauma response, and school supplies.

Below the surface, we are also addressing the psychological damage caused by the disaster. CWS invited 32 community leaders and 30 teachers to learn about trauma and resilience. They then were able to help their students to deal with the psychological aftermath of the earthquake.