x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Monroe Carnival 2024

| 07 Aug 2024 | 10:11
    The Kiyan family of Monroe at the 2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch
    The Kiyan family of Monroe at the 2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)
    AJ Schmitt of Chester at the 2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch
    AJ Schmitt of Chester at the 2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)
    2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch
    2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)
    2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch
    2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)
    Teens enjoy the fun slide at the 2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch
    Teens enjoy the fun slide at the 2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)
    Locals came out to the 2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch
    Locals came out to the 2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)
    Friends share snow cones at the 2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch
    Friends share snow cones at the 2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)
    Amanda Primiano, Executive Director of Monroe Free Library at the 2024 Monroe Carnival with her family. Photo by Sammie Finch
    Amanda Primiano, Executive Director of Monroe Free Library at the 2024 Monroe Carnival with her family. Photo by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)
    Kids enjoy rides at the 2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch
    Kids enjoy rides at the 2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)
    Kids enjoy rides at the 2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch
    Kids enjoy rides at the 2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)
    Mayor Neil Dywer manning the ticket booth at the 2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch
    Mayor Neil Dywer manning the ticket booth at the 2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)
    2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch
    2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)