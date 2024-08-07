Home
Monroe Carnival 2024
| 07 Aug 2024 | 10:11
The Kiyan family of Monroe at the 2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch
(
Sammie Finch Photography
)
AJ Schmitt of Chester at the 2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch
(
Sammie Finch Photography
)
2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch
(
Sammie Finch Photography
)
2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch
(
Sammie Finch Photography
)
Teens enjoy the fun slide at the 2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch
(
Sammie Finch Photography
)
Locals came out to the 2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch
(
Sammie Finch Photography
)
Friends share snow cones at the 2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch
(
Sammie Finch Photography
)
Amanda Primiano, Executive Director of Monroe Free Library at the 2024 Monroe Carnival with her family. Photo by Sammie Finch
(
Sammie Finch Photography
)
Kids enjoy rides at the 2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch
(
Sammie Finch Photography
)
Kids enjoy rides at the 2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch
(
Sammie Finch Photography
)
Mayor Neil Dywer manning the ticket booth at the 2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch
(
Sammie Finch Photography
)
2024 Monroe Carnival. Photo by Sammie Finch
(
Sammie Finch Photography
)
