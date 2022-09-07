Meet the American Latino Coalition

Museum Village was lively last week as site of the 8th Annual Fiesta Latina, an event that attracted over 2,000 visitors and celebrated Latino culture, including food, music, dance, art and history. Many members of the festival committee are also part of the American Latino Coalition, a conservative ad hoc group aiming to provide a voice for the Latino population of Hudson Valley and New York State. The group was originally known as the Latino National Republic Coalition before being revamped in 2016.

“It’s evolved from one group to another. We decided to do the American Latino Coalition because we recruited all folks, whether Democrat, Republican, independent, or whatever,” said Rubén Estrada, of Chester, who is chairman of the coalition. “I want to keep it as independent as possible, with people who are conservative in thought, interest in what’s going on, and hoping for change, without people getting the notion of it being political,”

As a Puerto Rican raised in East Harlem during the Civil Rights era, Estrada became involved in equal rights efforts for American Latinos, continuing in changing ways over several decades. Aside from his role in the coalition and Fiesta Latina, Estrada has also had an array of business involvements. He has owned Empanada Master since he launched it when he was 18. He is a former vice president of the Spanish Broadcast System, and co-founded Helping Hands for Puerto Rico, a non-profit organization that has provided relief and resources to Puerto Rico after hurricanes Irma and Maria.

For the American Latino Coalition the slogan is “family, faith, and country,” Estrada said. The group aims to represent the Latino community and support candidates that will push its values, such as religious freedom, public safety, and economic growth. While the group is conservative in nature, they accept members from across the political spectrum and even received support from the local Korean and African American communities.

“Do you love your country? Do you want to keep it safe? Do you support your police officers, do you support police enforcement? We support those candidates that really, truly reflect our values,” Estrada said.

As for ongoing issues, Estrada says that undocumented immigration has been troubling for the Latino community. “We have a community that’s extended too far already in terms of population. This has just been an influx of people, without people here saying ‘okay, we could build a couple more schools and increase our educational budget to receive them.’ Those things haven’t been done,” said Estrada.

Estrada also stressed the shortage of Latino representation in local government, especially in positions of policymaking. “This county has been very receptive, but that does not necessarily translate into its leadership to some degree. It’s not there yet; it will be there someday,” he said.

Other challenges he mentioned include safety in inner cities, lack of affordable food and healthcare, and overdevelopment within the county. “You’re getting a lot of folks in now, more than ever, which is good and bad. Because if they come from the city of New York with the attitude New York City has, I wouldn’t want them to change what Orange County has and has had,” Estrada said.

Moving forward, Estrada wants to expand Fiesta Latina and incorporate more education into its events, especially for teaching children about American history. He also hopes that the group can build a Latino cultural center in Orange County.

“We have the Emerald Societies; you have the Italian American edifices. Why can’t we have a Latino cultural center here?” Estrada asked. “We’re working on it now, to be able to get brick and mortar. I think it’s important to provide that sort of educational, cultural experience.”

