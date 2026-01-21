Many in area worry about rising grocery prices

About a month ago, Rep. Pat Ryan released a survey polling Hudson Valley Families to find out how they are being impacted by the rising cost of groceries. Recently, he released initial survey results.

According to CBS polling ahead of Thanksgiving, 65% of Americans said the Trump administration’s policies were driving up grocery prices, Ryan’s survey yielded similar results, as more than 99% of respondents noting a rise in their grocery costs, a press release stated. Tariffs were the number one reported cause of the price increases, with more than 75% of respondents citing them (corporate price gouging was number two). Some respondents said they can no longer afford to maintain dietary restrictions that help manage chronic health conditions. Respondents also reported they’re worried about the potential health impacts of only consuming cheaper, less nutritious foods.

“Hudson Valley families have to spend way too much of their income just to put food on the table. This is wrong on every level, and totally unacceptable. That’s why I’m fighting back,” Ryan said. “The entire Hudson Valley is feeling this – from parents worried their next paycheck won’t be enough to feed their family to seniors on a fixed income forgoing vital nutrients, our community cannot survive like this. Your input has always been the main driver behind everything I do – from cutting through red tape to lower egg prices, to fighting for small businesses in Washington against Trump’s tariff-induced trade war, to introducing the bipartisan ‘Lower Grocery Prices Act,’ I take your concerns to heart and put them into action. I’ll keep pushing relentlessly to ease the burden on hardworking Americans, and build the more affordable Hudson Valley all our families deserve.”

Ryan said that more than 99% of survey respondents reported they’re feeling the burden of increased grocery prices. After the largest cut to SNAP in history, the most common responses included people not buying fresh produce or meat, forgoing essential nutrients, and protein.

“My SNAP allowance covers fewer and fewer items as prices rise, so I end up buying and eating less,” said Erin Schick of Chester. “I have gone from relying on the monthly food bank for a few items to considering it a key source of nutrition.”

“Prices have risen dramatically and we are limiting our grocery shopping,” said Carol, in Warwick. “I get a $211 food subsidy from my United Healthcare Part C plan (reduced to $149 in January), and I used to be able to shop three times a month on that, and now it lasts only 1 and 1/2 trips. We are restricting our choices, and eating less. I’m a senior, and work a sporadic part time job, and don’t have the money to buy groceries the way we used to.”

Based on community feedback, Ryan said he is already leading efforts to hold price gougers accountable, repeal tariffs and lower grocery costs, introducing the “Lower Grocery Prices Act” which includes bills to bring down drug and housing costs and protect Social Security.

Ryan is still seeking community input and personal stories via the survey, which can be found at https://shorturl.at/CqFUK.