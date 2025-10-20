$!Make room in your closet and support local news

Threadbare, stained or holey – don’t throw it away. Straus News has joined forces with Clothes Bin to collect and recycle old clothes, shoes and linens. With the placement of a bin at the entrance to our office on Oct. 6, we’ll be working with you, our neighbors, to divert some of the 11 million tons of textile waste that ends up in the landfill every year in this country.

We accept clothing, footwear (single shoes are fine), accessories (hats, belts, ties, scarves, headbands), undergarments, handbags and luggage (wallets, totes, backpacks, briefcases, suitcases) and linens (towels, sheets, comforters, blankets and tablecloths).

Simply place clean items in the green recycling bin located near the west side of the parking lot entrance at 20 West Ave. in Chester, N.Y. Every pound you recycle helps support local journalism.