Jewish Film Fest begins with Jewish and Arab women making videos

The Orange County Jewish Film Festival begins on Nov. 19 with a film about Arab and Jewish women in a video workshop and ends on Dec. 3 with a film about a man who managed to escape from slavery, with a variety of films in between.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Cinema Sabaya - Nine women, Arab and Jewish, take part in a video workshop hosted by Rona, a young film director, who teaches them how to document their lives. With each raw homemade footage shot by the women and shared with the others, the group dynamic forces them to challenge their views and beliefs as they get to know each other and themselves better.

Plus

A Thousand Kisses - Animated short film. Separated by the fear of prosecution in the Nazi Germany of 1933, a young Jewish couple in Berlin make loose plans to reunite on the safe tropical shores of Brazil.

Saturday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Karaoke - The comedy of manners centers on an upper-middle-class couple on the outskirts of Tel Aviv whose lives get a much-needed injection of excitement when a flashy talent agency owner moves into the penthouse apartment in their tower block.

Plus

Boxed - Award-winning fictionalized short film based on the true story of the terrifying daring escape of Henry “Box” Brown, an enslaved man who used creativity to escape from slavery in 1849 by mailing himself to freedom.