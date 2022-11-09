Information session on Pallotti Village development proposal announced

A public informational session on the Pallotti Village Project will be held by the Planning Board of the Town of Monroe on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Monroe Town Hall, 1465 Orange Turnpike, Monroe, New York. The meeting was announced by Monroe Planning Board Chairwoman Bonnie Franson.

The proposed project involves construction of a 178-unit multi-family housing complex on property located within the Town of Monroe, along Harriman Heights Road, shown on the tax map as Section 33, Block 1, Lot 1.21 and Section 35, Block 1, Lot 4. The property consists of approximately 89.2 acres and is located within the RR-1.0 Zoning District.

The proposed development includes a 100-unit senior housing complex on the southern parcel and 78 additional units with a mix of housing types together with a Town soccer field on the northern parcel. Both sites are to be served by proposed on-site public water supply wells and existing wastewater treatment plants and will have access from Harriman Heights Road.

The applicant has petitioned the Town Board to apply the Conservation Cluster Residential Floating Zone to the property under Article XXI of the Zoning Code, which requires 65% of the total gross area to be preserved as open space. The Town Board has referred the proposed Master Development Plan to the Planning Board for review and recommendation, and the Planning Board is acting as Lead Agency under SEQRA for the project.

In addition to Town Board approval of the proposed Conservation Cluster Residential Floating Zone, the project will also require approval of a site plan, local wetland permit and subdivision by the Planning Board.

A presentation will be given to inform the public about the project. Following the presentation, the public will be given the opportunity to ask questions and provide comments.

All those interested will be heard by the Planning Board at the Public Informational Session. The Town of Monroe will make efforts to assure that the hearing is accessible to persons with disabilities. Anyone requiring special assistance and/or reasonable accommodations should contact the Town Clerk.