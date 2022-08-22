Hudson Valley Fiesta Latina celebrates Latino culture at Museum Village

All are invited to celebrate diversity and infusing American culture with Latino influence at the 8th Annual Hudson Valley Fiesta Latina on Saturday August 27, at Museum Village.

This year is dedicated once again to Puerto Rico via Helping Hands for Puerto Rico, as help is still needed for damages from hurricane Maria and earthquakes. Dedication is also to the late Robert Marr, co-founder of the Fiesta.

Live salsa and a variety of activities and games are planned, along with appearances by noted speakers, book giveaways, vendors, food trucks and more.

The committee this year is recognizing Jose A Gomerez, City of Newburgh Police Commissioner for his Leadership as the first Latino Police Commissioner of a major city in NYS and in the Hudson Valley by presenting him with the annual “Con Orgullo Lo Nuestro Award”. Also, there will be a 65th Infantry Regiment “Borinqueneers” exhibit of the all Puerto Rican Army unit.

Herman Mendoza. author of “Shifting Shadows,” will have a reading and book signing. Latin Salsa Cuboricuba will be performing.

“This gathering will provide an experience of history and culture to provoke thought, discussion, and educational enrichment. Moreover, we wish to encourage and promote true American history within the newly arriving Latino immigrant community,” said Hudson Valley Fiesta Latina Chairman Rubén Estrada.

Families are encouraged to come and bring children to learn about Latin culture and American history. Face painting will be a featured activity. Food trucks, refreshments booths and vendors will be on hand.