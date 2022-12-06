Hoovler promotes efforts to address veteran homelessness

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler said that Orange County District Attorney’s Office has teamed up with the Yerik Israel Toney Foundation to fight homelessness for veterans. Together, the District Attorney’s Office and the Toney Foundation have donated 100 sleeping bags to be used by veterans facing housing instability.

Additionally, the Office will provide support to assist veterans with food and other necessary services. This collaboration is intended to assist those who have served the country and help preventing the criminal justice cycle that often befalls veterans in need.

Founded in 2016, the Yerik Israel Toney Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)3 foundation based in Monticello, which helps families with premature newborns, military service veterans and their families. The Foundation helps provide housing, healthcare and other necessary assistance to veterans.

“I am glad to participate in any way to render assistance to our country’s veterans, who have given so much for us all” said District Attorney David M. Hoovler. “I am thrilled to work with Sharon Toney-Finch and the Yerik Israel Toney Foundation to help wherever possible.”