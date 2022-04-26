Harriman receives $823,000 to address water issues

Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) announced that a combined $26.7 million has been awarded to three communities in his Senate District that will support projects that protect public health and improve water quality. This funding comes from a combination of Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grants and federal subsidies.

In this funding, the Village of Harriman has been awarded more than $823,000 for upgrades to one drinking water well and removal of PFAS (Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances, commonly known as ‘forever chemicals’) from another. The City of Newburgh is slated to receive over $11,155,000 for improvements to its sewer interceptor project and wastewater disinfection facilities. Finally, the Town of New Windsor has been awarded over $14,785,000 for expansion of its sewer plant and upgrades to existing water treatment facilities.